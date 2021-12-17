Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/sera-brand-kabak-dolmasi-recalled-due-undeclared-cashew

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Sera

: Sera Product : Kabak Dolmasi

: Kabak Dolmasi Companies: Les Entreprises Amira

Issue : Food – Allergen –Tree nut

: Food – Allergen –Tree nut Category: Multiple food item

Multiple food item What to do : If you have an allergy to cashews, do not consume the affected product

: If you have an allergy to cashews, do not consume the affected product Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class I

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Sera Kabak Dolmasi 300 g 8 690777 005708 All codes where cashews are not declared on the label

Issue

Les Entreprises Amira is recalling Sera brand Kabak Dolmasi from the marketplace because it contains cashews which are not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

If you have an allergy to cashews, do not consume the affected product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This warning was triggered by a consumer complaint.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

