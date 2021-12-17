Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Sera brand Kabak Dolmasi recalled due to undeclared Cashew Français
Dec 17, 2021, 20:29 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Brand(s): Sera
- Product: Kabak Dolmasi
- Companies: Les Entreprises Amira
- Issue: Food – Allergen –Tree nut
- Category: Multiple food item
- What to do: If you have an allergy to cashews, do not consume the affected product
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class I
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Sera
|
Kabak Dolmasi
|
300 g
|
8 690777 005708
|
All codes where cashews are not declared on the label
Issue
Les Entreprises Amira is recalling Sera brand Kabak Dolmasi from the marketplace because it contains cashews which are not declared on the label.
The recalled product has been sold in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home
- If you have an allergy to cashews, do not consume the affected product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
- Learn more about common food allergies
Background
This warning was triggered by a consumer complaint.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
