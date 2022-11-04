Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Seed Ranch Flavor Co. brand Everything But… The Sushi & Dumplings Hot Sauce and Umami Everyday Sauce recalled due to undeclared soy

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Nov 04, 2022

Summary
  • Brand(s): Seed Ranch Flavor Co.
  • Product: Everything But… The Sushi & Dumplings Hot Sauce, Umami Everyday Sauce
  • Companies: Oscar and Libby's Gift Store Inc., Elliot Home + Lifestyle
  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Soy
  • Category: Condiments
  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 2
Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Distribution

Seed Ranch
Flavor Co.        

Everything
But… The Sushi
& Dumplings Hot Sauce   

148 ml     

8 60008 58851 7

071122

081822

6188 BB061025  

Sold online and from Oscar and Libby's
Gift Store Inc. stores in Victoria,
British Columbia                                        

Seed Ranch
Flavor Co.

Umami
Everyday Sauce

148 ml

8 67732 00032 2

031422

 

Sold at Elliot Home + Lifestyle,
462 4 Street SE, #203, Medicine Hat,
Alberta
Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain soy which is not declared on the label.

What you should do
  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

