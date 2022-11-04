Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Seed Ranch Flavor Co. brand Everything But… The Sushi & Dumplings Hot Sauce and Umami Everyday Sauce recalled due to undeclared soy

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/seed-ranch-flavor-co-brand-everything-sushi-dumplings-hot-sauce-and-umami-everyday

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Seed Ranch Flavor Co.

: Seed Ranch Flavor Co. Product : Everything But… The Sushi & Dumplings Hot Sauce, Umami Everyday Sauce

: Everything But… The Sushi & Dumplings Hot Sauce, Umami Everyday Sauce Companies: Oscar and Libby's Gift Store Inc., Elliot Home + Lifestyle

Oscar and Libby's Gift Store Inc., + Lifestyle Issue : Food – Allergen – Soy

: Food – Allergen – Soy Category: Condiments

Condiments What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive. Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Distribution Seed Ranch

Flavor Co. Everything

But… The Sushi

& Dumplings Hot Sauce 148 ml 8 60008 58851 7 071122 081822 6188 BB061025 Sold online and from Oscar and Libby's

Gift Store Inc. stores in Victoria,

British Columbia Seed Ranch

Flavor Co. Umami

Everyday Sauce 148 ml 8 67732 00032 2 031422 Sold at Elliot Home + Lifestyle,

462 4 Street SE, #203, Medicine Hat,

Alberta

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain soy which is not declared on the label.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

