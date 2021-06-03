Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Searay brand Thailand Black Tiger Shrimp Size 31-40 recalled due to undeclared sulphites
Jun 03, 2021, 19:00 ET
Product photos are available: https://inspection.canada.ca/eng/1622758406022/1622758412288
OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Searay Foods Inc. is recalling Searay brand Thailand Black Tiger Shrimp Size 31-40 from the marketplace because they contain sulphites which are not declared on the label. People with a sensitivity to sulphites should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Searay
|
Thailand Black Tiger Shrimp (Raw Headless Deveined)
Size 31-40
|
454 g
|
8 27510 00007 4
|
Production Date: 2020/09/21
Best Before: 2022/09/21
Lot Number: 2008312THL
|
Searay
|
Thailand Black Tiger Shrimp
IQF Headless Shell-On (Deveined)
Size 31-40
|
20 packs x 454 g
|
1 08 27510 09382 0
|
Production Date: 2020/09/21
Best Before: 2022/09/21
Lot Number: 2008312THL
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have a sensitivity to sulphites, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
