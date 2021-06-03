Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Searay brand Thailand Black Tiger Shrimp Size 31-40 recalled due to undeclared sulphites

Product photos are available: https://inspection.canada.ca/eng/1622758406022/1622758412288

OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Searay Foods Inc. is recalling Searay brand Thailand Black Tiger Shrimp Size 31-40 from the marketplace because they contain sulphites which are not declared on the label. People with a sensitivity to sulphites should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Searay Thailand Black Tiger Shrimp (Raw Headless Deveined) Size 31-40 454 g 8 27510 00007 4 Production Date: 2020/09/21 Best Before: 2022/09/21 Lot Number: 2008312THL Searay Thailand Black Tiger Shrimp IQF Headless Shell-On (Deveined) Size 31-40 20 packs x 454 g 1 08 27510 09382 0 Production Date: 2020/09/21 Best Before: 2022/09/21 Lot Number: 2008312THL

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have a sensitivity to sulphites, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

