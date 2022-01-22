Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Searay brand Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) Spicy recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/searay-brand-sauerkraut-fish-szechuan-style-spicy-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Searay

: Searay Product : Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) Spicy

: Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) Spicy Companies: Searay Foods Inc.

Searay Foods Inc. Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

: Food – Allergen – Milk Category: Fish and seafood (Frozen)

Fish and seafood (Frozen) What to do : If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product

: If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Searay Sauerkraut Fish

(Szechuan Style) Spicy 400 g 8 27510 00494 2 Best Before:

2022 JN 15

Lot number:

2012201CHG

Issue

Searay Foods Inc. is recalling Searay brand Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) Spicy from the marketplace because it may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Searay Foods Inc., Telephone: 1-604-303-8788, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]