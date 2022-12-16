Product photo is available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/scotian-isle-baked-goods-brand-chicken-pot-pie-5in-recalled-due-undeclared-egg

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Scotian Isle Baked Goods

: Scotian Isle Baked Goods Product : Chicken Pot Pie 5in.

: Chicken Pot Pie 5in. Companies: Scotian Isle Baked Goods Inc.

Scotian Isle Baked Goods Inc. Issue : Food – Allergen – Egg

: Food – Allergen – Egg Category: Multiple food item

Multiple food item What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive. Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Scotian Isle Baked Goods Chicken Pot Pie 5in. 1 count 6 28504 06705 5 All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains egg which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in Ontario.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]