Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - QQ Fish brand Mushroom Fish Ball recalled due to undeclared egg

OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Trading Ltd. is recalling QQ Fish brand Mushroom Fish Ball from the marketplace because they contain egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, and Quebec.

Recalled products

Brand Product Name Size UPC Code QQ Fish Mushroom Fish Ball 200 g 8 886325 910123 Exp: 11/25/2020

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

