Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - QQ Fish brand Mushroom Fish Ball recalled due to undeclared egg
Aug 14, 2019, 22:49 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Trading Ltd. is recalling QQ Fish brand Mushroom Fish Ball from the marketplace because they contain egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, and Quebec.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product Name
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Code
|
QQ Fish
|
Mushroom Fish Ball
|
200 g
|
8 886325 910123
|
Exp: 11/25/2020
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
Background
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca
