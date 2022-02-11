Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Q One Homemade brand Blackrice & Honey Hoddeok Mix recalled due to undeclared peanut
Feb 11, 2022, 22:15 ET
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/q-one-homemade-brand-blackrice-honey-hoddeok-mix-recalled-due-undeclared-peanut
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Brand(s): Q One Homemade
- Product: Blackrice & Honey Hoddeok Mix
- Companies: Korea Food Trading Ltd.
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Peanut
- Category: Other
- What to do: If you have an allergy to peanuts do not consume recalled product
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class II
Affected product
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Q One
|
Blackrice & Honey
|
400 g
|
8 801013 797596
|
All codes where peanut is
Issue
Korea Food Trading Ltd. is recalling Q One Homemade brand Blackrice & Honey Hoddeok Mix from the marketplace because it contains peanuts which are not declared on the label.
The recalled product has been sold in Ontario and Quebec.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- If you have an allergy to peanuts, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
- Learn more about common food allergies
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.
There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
