Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Q One Homemade brand Blackrice & Honey Hoddeok Mix recalled due to undeclared peanut

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/q-one-homemade-brand-blackrice-honey-hoddeok-mix-recalled-due-undeclared-peanut

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Q One Homemade

: Q One Homemade Product : Blackrice & Honey Hoddeok Mix

: Blackrice & Honey Hoddeok Mix Companies: Korea Food Trading Ltd.

Korea Food Trading Ltd. Issue : Food – Allergen – Peanut

: Food – Allergen – Peanut Category: Other

Other What to do : If you have an allergy to peanuts do not consume recalled product

: If you have an allergy to peanuts do not consume recalled product Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class II

Affected product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Q One

Homemade Blackrice & Honey

Hoddeok Mix 400 g 8 801013 797596 All codes where peanut is

not declared on the label

Issue

Korea Food Trading Ltd. is recalling Q One Homemade brand Blackrice & Honey Hoddeok Mix from the marketplace because it contains peanuts which are not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in Ontario and Quebec.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

If you have an allergy to peanuts, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]