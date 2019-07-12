Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Probar brand bars recalled due to undeclared milk and soy

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2LhT0Ph

OTTAWA, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Industry is recalling Probar brand bars from the marketplace because they may contain milk and soy which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk or soy should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products may have been sold nationally and through Internet sales.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Probar The Simply Real Bar, Chocolate Coconut Flavour 85 g 8 53152 80066 6 Best before 20-MA 03-0634 Probar Meal Chocolate Coconut 85 g 8 53152 10034 6 EXP APR 19 2020

EXP MAY 03 2020 Probar Meal Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip 85 g 8 53152 10032 2 EXP APR 29 2020

EXP MAY 06 2020 Probar Meal Original Trail Mix 85 g 8 53152 10001 8 EXP APR 29 2020 Probar Meal Wholeberry Blast 85 g 8 53152 10002 5 EXP MAY 01 2020 Probar Meal Superfood Slam 85 g 8 53152 10007 0 EXP MAY 02 2020

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk or soy, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

