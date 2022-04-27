Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Pimlico Confectioners brand Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/pimlico-confectioners-brand-vegan-fine-hazelnut-truffles-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

Summary

Brand : Pimlico Confectioners

: Pimlico Confectioners Product : Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles

: Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles Companies: TJX Canada

TJX Canada Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

: Food – Allergen – Milk Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners What to do : If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product

: If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product Audience : General public

: General public Hazard classification: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Pimlico

Confectioners Vegan Fine

Hazelnut Truffles 110 g 5 060380 694614 Best Before End Date: 01/14/2024

Lot code: 16840142200

Issue

TJX Canada is recalling Pimlico Confectioners brand Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold nationally.

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

