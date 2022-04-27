Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Pimlico Confectioners brand Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles recalled due to undeclared milk
- Brand: Pimlico Confectioners
- Product: Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles
- Companies: TJX Canada
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
- Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
- What to do: If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product
- Audience: General public
- Hazard classification: Class 1
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Pimlico
Vegan Fine
110 g
5 060380 694614
Best Before End Date: 01/14/2024
TJX Canada is recalling Pimlico Confectioners brand Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled product has been sold nationally.
- Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home
- If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
- Learn more about common food allergies
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.
There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: TJX Canada, Winners / HomeSense / Marshalls, Customer Service: 800-646-9466; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
