OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Pimlico Confectioners, Keats London

: Pimlico Confectioners, Keats London Product : Vegan chocolate products

: Vegan chocolate products Companies: TJX Canada

TJX Canada Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

: Food – Allergen – Milk Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners What to do : If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products

: If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products Audience: General public

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Pimlico

Confectioners Vegan Fine Hazelnut

Truffles 110 g 5 060380 694614 All Best Before End Dates up

to and including 01/13/2024 Keats London Vegan Hazelnut

Dark Chocolate 140 g 5 060380 694942 All packages sold up to and

including April 29, 2022 Keats London Vegan Irish Cream

Truffles 140 g 5 060380 696656 All Best By dates up to and

including 12/10/2023

Issue

TJX Canada is recalling Pimlico Confectioners brand and Keats London brand vegan chocolate products from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There has been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

