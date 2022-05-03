Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Pimlico Confectioners brand and Keats London brand vegan chocolate products recalled due to undeclared milk Français
May 03, 2022, 20:48 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ -
- Brand(s): Pimlico Confectioners, Keats London
- Product: Vegan chocolate products
- Companies: TJX Canada
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
- Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
- What to do: If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products
- Audience: General public
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Pimlico
|
Vegan Fine Hazelnut
|
110 g
|
5 060380 694614
|
All Best Before End Dates up
|
Keats London
|
Vegan Hazelnut
|
140 g
|
5 060380 694942
|
All packages sold up to and
|
Keats London
|
Vegan Irish Cream
|
140 g
|
5 060380 696656
|
All Best By dates up to and
TJX Canada is recalling Pimlico Confectioners brand and Keats London brand vegan chocolate products from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold nationally.
- Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
- If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
This recall was triggered by the company.
There has been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: TJX Canada, Winners / HomeSense / Marshalls, Customer Service: 800-646-9466; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
