Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Pimlico Confectioners brand and Keats London brand vegan chocolate products recalled due to undeclared milk

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

May 03, 2022, 20:48 ET

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/pimlico-confectioners-brand-and-keats-london-brand-vegan-chocolate-products-recalled

OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2022

Summary
  • Brand(s): Pimlico Confectioners, Keats London
  • Product: Vegan chocolate products
  • Companies: TJX Canada
  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
  • Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
  • What to do: If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products
  • Audience: General public
Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Pimlico
Confectioners

Vegan Fine Hazelnut
Truffles

110 g

5 060380 694614

All Best Before End Dates up
to and including 01/13/2024

Keats London

Vegan Hazelnut
Dark Chocolate

140 g

5 060380 694942

All packages sold up to and
including April 29, 2022

Keats London

Vegan Irish Cream
Truffles

140 g

5 060380 696656

All Best By dates up to and
including 12/10/2023
Issue

TJX Canada is recalling Pimlico Confectioners brand and Keats London brand vegan chocolate products from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

What you should do
  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
  • If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There has been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: TJX Canada, Winners / HomeSense / Marshalls, Customer Service: 800-646-9466; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

