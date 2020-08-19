Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Pengsheng brand Oil Preserved Cabbage Leaf recalled due to undeclared sesame

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Aug 19, 2020, 18:03 ET

Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1597870013602/1597870019337

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Uncle T Foods Inc. is recalling Pengsheng brand Oil Preserved Cabbage Leaf from the marketplace because it contains sesame which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to sesame should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

Recalled product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Pengsheng
(Chinese
characters only)

Oil Preserved
Cabbage Leaf

450 g

6 922406 898989

All codes where
sesame is not
declared on the
label

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to sesame, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

