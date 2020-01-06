Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - PC brand Maple Apple Seasoned Pork Loin Roast recalled due to undeclared mustard Français
Jan 06, 2020, 21:56 ET
Product photo is available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1578360270635/1578360277179
OTTAWA, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling PC brand Maple Apple Seasoned Pork Loin Roast from the marketplace because it contains mustard which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to mustard should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold nationally.
Recalled product
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
President's Choice
|
Maple Apple Seasoned Pork Loin Roast
|
730 g
|
0 60383 20663 5
|
Best Before Date: 2020-JA-10
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to mustard, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, Loblaw Companies Limited: www.presidentschoice.ca/en_CA/community/contact-us.html, Customer Relations Centre: Toll Free 1-888-495-5111, Customer Relations Hours of Operation: Mon - Fri 8:30 AM - 5:30 PM; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
