Product photos are available at: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1600479899958/1600479905934

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling PC Blue Menu brand Artichoke & Asiago Dip from the marketplace because it may contain egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold nationally.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes PC Blue Menu Artichoke & Asiago Dip (on lid) (side label states Tzatziki Yogurt Dip) 227 g 0 60383 03697 3 2020 OC 31

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, Loblaw Companies Limited: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

