Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Our Chinese Heart brand Sauerkraut Tilapia (Hot Spicy) and Golden Soup Sauerkraut Fish (Tilapia (Mild Spicy)) recalled due to undeclared milk
Feb 11, 2022, 21:26 ET
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/our-chinese-heart-brand-sauerkraut-tilapia-hot-spicy-and-golden-soup-sauerkraut-fish
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Brand(s): Our Chinese Heart
- Product: Certain Sauerkraut Fish
- Companies: Metro Marine Corporation
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
- Category: Fish and seafood (Frozen)
- What to do: If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Our Chinese
|
Sauerkraut Tilapia (Hot
|
400 g
|
0 13980 90130 4
|
Production date:
|
Our Chinese
|
Golden Soup
|
400 g
|
0 13980 90129 8
|
Production date:
Issue
Metro Marine Corporation is recalling Our Chinese Heart brand Sauerkraut Tilapia (Hot Spicy) and Golden Soup Sauerkraut Fish (Tilapia (Mild Spicy)) from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia and Manitoba, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
- If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Metro Marine Corporation, Telephone: 604-254-1800, Email: [email protected] or [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article