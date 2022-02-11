Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Our Chinese Heart brand Sauerkraut Tilapia (Hot Spicy) and Golden Soup Sauerkraut Fish (Tilapia (Mild Spicy)) recalled due to undeclared milk

News provided by

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Feb 11, 2022, 21:26 ET

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/our-chinese-heart-brand-sauerkraut-tilapia-hot-spicy-and-golden-soup-sauerkraut-fish

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - 

Summary

  • Brand(s): Our Chinese Heart
  • Product: Certain Sauerkraut Fish
  • Companies: Metro Marine Corporation
  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
  • Category: Fish and seafood (Frozen)
  • What to do: If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Our Chinese
Heart

Sauerkraut Tilapia (Hot
Spicy)

400 g

0 13980 90130 4

Production date:
2021 JA 04

 

Our Chinese
Heart

Golden Soup
Sauerkraut Fish
(Tilapia (Mild Spicy))

400 g

0 13980 90129 8

Production date:
2021 JA 04

Issue

Metro Marine Corporation is recalling Our Chinese Heart brand Sauerkraut Tilapia (Hot Spicy) and Golden Soup Sauerkraut Fish (Tilapia (Mild Spicy)) from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia and Manitoba, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
  • If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Metro Marine Corporation, Telephone: 604-254-1800, Email: [email protected] or [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)