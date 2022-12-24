OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/olivia-leo-gourmet-treats-brand-dark-55-cacao-almond-bark-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

Summary

Brand(s) : Olivia & Leo Gourmet Treats

: Olivia & Leo Gourmet Treats Product : Dark 55% Cacao Almond Bark

: Dark 55% Cacao Almond Bark Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

: Food – Allergen – Milk Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive

: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Olivia & Leo

Gourmet Treats Dark 55% Cacao

Almond Bark 120 g 6 28634 07609 5 BB : 14 MA 2023

Lot : 2257

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in Alberta and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international); Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600