Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Nestlé brand Drumstick Caramel Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones and Drumstick Vanilla Chocolate Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3spsapn

OTTAWA, ON, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Nestlé Canada Inc. is recalling Nestlé brand Drumstick Caramel Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones and Drumstick Vanilla Chocolate Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Nestlé Drumstick Caramel Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones 4 x 120 mL 0 55000 38383 7 All Codes Nestlé Drumstick Vanilla Chocolate Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones 4 x 120 mL 0 55000 38384 4 All Codes

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Nestlé, Public enquiries, Telephone: 1-800-387-4636 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST, Email: [email protected] from 10 to 6 p.m. EST; Nestlé Media Line, Telephone: 1-416-218-2688, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

