OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Nature's Intent LLC is recalling Nature's Intent brand Dark Chocolate Enrobed Pineapples and Dark Chocolate Enrobed Mangoes from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Ontario, and Saskatchewan, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Nature's Intent Dark Chocolate

Enrobed Pineapples 100 g 8 57308 00522 6 BEST IF USED BY 2020 SE 26 Nature's Intent Dark Chocolate

Enrobed Mangoes 100 g 8 57308 00519 6 BEST IF USED BY 2020 NO 25

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products.

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

