OTTAWA, Dec. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Dolson Marketing Inc. is recalling Merrylady brand Blue Non-Dairy Whip Topping from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume and retailers, restaurants, and institutions should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Merrylady Blue Non-Dairy Whip Topping 1 kg 6 953942 200677 All packages where milk is not declared on the label Merrylady Blue Non-Dairy Whip Topping 5 kg To be determined All packages where milk is not declared on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

