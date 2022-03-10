Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Made Chocolates brand 73% Dark Chocolate Bar and QC brand 73% Cacao Dark Chocolate, Extra recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/made-chocolates-brand-73-dark-chocolate-bar-and-qc-brand-73-cacao-dark-chocolate-extra

Summary

  • Brands: Made Chocolates, QC
  • Product: 73% Dark Chocolate
  • Companies: Fielding Group Ltd.
  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
  • Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
  • What to do: If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products
  • Audience: General public
  • Hazard classification: Class I

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Made Chocolates

73% Dark
Chocolate Bar

100 g

0 63891 60351 4

All codes that do not
declare milk on the label 

QC

73% Cacao
Dark Chocolate, Extra

100 g

0 63891 60373 6

All codes that do not
declare milk on the label 

Issue

Fielding Group Ltd. is recalling Made Chocolates brand 73% Dark Chocolate Bar and QC brand 73% Cacao Dark Chocolate Extra from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in gift baskets in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
  • If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

