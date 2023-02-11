Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - MacMillan's Specialty Foods brand McCain 3/8" Staycrisp Straight Cut Fries recalled due to undeclared gluten and wheat Français

Summary
  • Brand(s): MacMillan's Specialty Foods
  • Product: McCain 3/8" Staycrisp Straight Cut Fries
  • Companies: MacMillan's Specialty Foods
  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Gluten, Wheat
    Category: Fruits and vegetables (Frozen)
  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive. Do not consume the recalled product if you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders.
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 1
Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

MacMillan's Specialty Foods

McCain 3/8" Staycrisp Straight Cut Fries

2.04 kg

1 89987 76455 3

All codes where wheat is not declared on the label
Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may contain gluten and wheat which are not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in Ontario.  

What you should do
  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • If you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

