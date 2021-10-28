Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Longo's brand Chicken Burgers recalled due to undeclared egg Français
Oct 28, 2021, 19:06 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Belmont Meat Products Ltd. is recalling Longo's brand Chicken Burgers from the marketplace because it may contain egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Ontario.
Recalled product
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Longo's
|
Chicken Burgers
|
852 g (6 x 142 g)
|
7 72468 03418 6
|
Best Before
2022 MR 09
2022 MA 13
2022 JN 28
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
