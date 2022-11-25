Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Lebby brand Dark Chocolate Chickpea Snacks recalled due to undeclared milk
Nov 25, 2022, 18:57 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Brand: Lebby
- Product: Dark Chocolate Chickpea Snacks
- Companies: Ecoideas Innovations Inc.
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
- Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
- What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Lebby
|
Dark Chocolate Chickpea Snacks
|
99 g
|
8 55684 00623 3
|
BEST BY: 20 JAN 2023
LOT NO: 817080
BEST BY: 12 DEC 2023
LOT NO: 826972
Issue
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled product has been sold nationally.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
- Learn more about common food allergies
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Ecoideas Innovations Inc., Telephone: (888) 735-7258, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
