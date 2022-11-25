Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Lebby brand Dark Chocolate Chickpea Snacks recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/lebby-brand-dark-chocolate-chickpea-snacks-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand : Lebby

: Lebby Product : Dark Chocolate Chickpea Snacks

: Dark Chocolate Chickpea Snacks Companies: Ecoideas Innovations Inc.

Ecoideas Innovations Inc. Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

: Food – Allergen – Milk Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive. Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Lebby Dark Chocolate Chickpea Snacks 99 g 8 55684 00623 3 BEST BY: 20 JAN 2023 LOT NO: 817080 BEST BY: 12 DEC 2023 LOT NO: 826972

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold nationally.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Ecoideas Innovations Inc., Telephone: (888) 735-7258, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]