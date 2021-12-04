Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Great Value brand Chicken Burgers recalled due to undeclared egg

Product photo is available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/great-value-brand-chicken-burgers-recalled-due-undeclared-egg

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2021

Summary

Brand(s) : Great Value

: Great Value Product : Chicken Burgers

: Chicken Burgers Companies: Belmont Meat Products Ltd.

Belmont Meat Products Ltd. Issue : Food – Allergen – Egg

: Food – Allergen – Egg Category: Meat and poultry (Frozen)

Meat and poultry (Frozen) What to do : If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled product

: If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled product Audience : General public

: General public Hazard classification: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Great Value Chicken Burgers 904 g (8 x 113 g) 6 28915 82529 9 Best Before: 2022 MA 01 2022 MA 27 2022 JL 06 2022 JL 12 2022 JL 17

Issue

Belmont Meat Products Ltd. is recalling Great Value brand Chicken Burgers from the marketplace because they may contain egg which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold nationally.

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

