Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Great Value brand Chicken Burgers recalled due to undeclared egg
Dec 04, 2021, 00:10 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Brand(s): Great Value
- Product: Chicken Burgers
- Companies: Belmont Meat Products Ltd.
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Egg
- Category: Meat and poultry (Frozen)
- What to do: If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled product
- Audience: General public
- Hazard classification: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Great Value
Chicken Burgers
904 g (8 x 113 g)
6 28915 82529 9
Best Before:
2022 MA 01
2022 MA 27
2022 JL 06
2022 JL 12
2022 JL 17
Issue
Belmont Meat Products Ltd. is recalling Great Value brand Chicken Burgers from the marketplace because they may contain egg which is not declared on the label.
The recalled product has been sold nationally.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home
- If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
- Learn more about common food allergies
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
