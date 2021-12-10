Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Great Value and Belmont Meats brand Chicken Burgers recalled due to undeclared egg Français

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Dec 10, 2021, 20:43 ET

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/great-value-and-belmont-meats-brand-chicken-burgers-recalled-due-undeclared-egg

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Great Value, Belmont Meats
  • Product: Chicken Burgers
  • Companies: Belmont Meat Products Ltd.
  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Egg
  • Category: Meat and poultry (Frozen)
  • What to do: If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products
  • Audience: General public
  • Hazard classification: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Great Value

Chicken Burgers

904 g (8 x 113 g)

6 28915 82529 9

All Best Before

dates up to and

including 2022

JL 27

Belmont Meats

Chicken Burgers

852 g (6 x 142 g)

0 60597 38361 0

All Best Before

dates up to and

including 2022

JL 27

Issue

Belmont Meat Products Ltd. is recalling Great Value brand and Belmont Meats brand Chicken Burgers from the marketplace because they may contain egg which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
  • If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

