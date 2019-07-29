Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - FV Foods brand Hawaiian Sweet Roll recalled due to undeclared egg

Product photo is available: http://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1564442909004/1564442910628

OTTAWA, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - FV Foods is recalling FV Foods brand Hawaiian Sweet Roll from the marketplace because it contains egg which is not declared on the label in English. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold nationally.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes FV Foods Hawaiian Sweet Roll 750 g 8 29604 05010 1 All codes where eggs are not

declared in English on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

