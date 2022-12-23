Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Feast by Circles & Squares brand sandwiches recalled due to undeclared egg Français

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Dec 23, 2022, 21:17 ET

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/feast-circles-squares-brand-sandwiches-recalled-due-undeclared-egg

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary
  • Brand(s): Feast by Circles & Squares
  • Product: sandwiches
  • Companies: Baxter's Kitchen Inc.
  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Egg
  • Category: Multiple food item
  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 2
Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Feast by Circles &
Squares                       

Roasted Root
Vegetable (sandwich)       

1 count
(~325 g)    

None    

All codes where egg is not
declared on the label             

Feast by Circles &
Squares

Italian Deli Sub

1 count
(~325 g)

None

All codes where egg is not
declared on the label
Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain egg which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario.

What you should do
  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

