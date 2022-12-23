Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/feast-circles-squares-brand-sandwiches-recalled-due-undeclared-egg

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Feast by Circles &

Squares Roasted Root

Vegetable (sandwich) 1 count

(~325 g) None All codes where egg is not

declared on the label Feast by Circles &

Squares Italian Deli Sub 1 count

(~325 g) None All codes where egg is not

declared on the label

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain egg which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

For further information: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]