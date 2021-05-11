Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Farm Boy The Bake Shop brand Tres Leches Cake recalled due to undeclared wheat

Product photos are available at:

OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Farm Boy Company Inc. is recalling Farm Boy The Bake Shop brand Tres Leches Cake from the marketplace because it contains wheat which is not declared on the label. People who have an allergy to wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Farm Boy The Bake Shop Tres Leches Cake 450 g 8 08912 02284 0 Best Before: MA12

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

