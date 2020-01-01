Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Farm Boy brand Coconut Curry Lentil Soup and Farm Boy brand Leek & Potato Soup recalled due to undeclared milk and wheat
Jan 01, 2020, 00:07 ET
Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1577851072890/1577851078862
OTTAWA, Dec. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Farm Boy is recalling Farm Boy brand Coconut Curry Lentil Soup and Farm Boy brand Leek & Potato Soup from the marketplace due to mispackaging because the former may contain milk and the latter may contain wheat which are not declared on the label. People who have an allergy to milk or wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold at Farm Boy locations in Ontario.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Farm Boy
|
Coconut Curry Lentil Soup
|
946 mL
|
8 08912 00563 8
|
20JA04
|
Farm Boy
|
Leek & Potato Soup
|
946 mL
|
8 08912 00261 3
|
20JA03
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to milk or wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article