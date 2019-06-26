Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Emme Foods brand ShangHai Style Deep Fried Turnip Cake recalled due to undeclared egg and shrimp

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2Ja8bX5

OTTAWA, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Allied Global Sourcing Inc. is recalling Emme Foods brand ShangHai Style Deep Fried Turnip Cake from the marketplace because it may contain egg and shrimp which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg or shrimp should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Alberta and British Columbia.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Emme Foods ShangHai Style Deep Fried Turnip Cake 320 g (80 g x 4) 6 292640 000265 All codes where egg and shrimp are not declared on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg or shrimp, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.

More information

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international); Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

