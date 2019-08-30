Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Delmonico's Restaurant brand salad dressing recalled due to undeclared mustard Français
Aug 30, 2019, 22:25 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Dovetale Collections is recalling Delmonico's Restaurant brand salad dressing from the marketplace because they contain mustard which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to mustard should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold nationally.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Delmonico's Restaurant
|
Signature Caesar
|
354 ml
|
8 52524 00203 5
|
All codes where mustard is not declared on the label
|
Delmonico's Restaurant
|
Peppermill Ranch
|
354 ml
|
8 52524 00204 2
|
All codes where mustard is not declared on the label
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to mustard, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food inspection Agency of Canada (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media : Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca
