Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Delmonico's Restaurant brand salad dressing recalled due to undeclared mustard

OTTAWA, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Dovetale Collections is recalling Delmonico's Restaurant brand salad dressing from the marketplace because they contain mustard which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to mustard should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold nationally.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Delmonico's Restaurant Signature Caesar 354 ml 8 52524 00203 5 All codes where mustard is not declared on the label Delmonico's Restaurant Peppermill Ranch 354 ml 8 52524 00204 2 All codes where mustard is not declared on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to mustard, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food inspection Agency of Canada (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media : Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

