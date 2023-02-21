Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Deena brand Falooda Drinks recalled due to undeclared milk Français

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/deena-brand-falooda-drinks-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ -

Summary
  • Brand(s): Deena
  • Product: Falooda Drinks
  • Companies: Gateway Inc.
  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
  • Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)
  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 1
Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Deena

Falooda Drink with
Banana

290 ml

8 859032 710157

PIA2202015H/05
JUNE 2025

Deena

Falooda Drink with
Mango

290 ml

8 859032 710133

PIA2202015H/02
JUNE 2025

Deena

Falooda Drink with
Melon

290 ml

8 859032 710140

PIA2202015H/03
JUNE 2025

Deena

Falooda Drink with
Rose

290 ml

8 859032 710126

PIA2202015H/04
JUNE 2025
Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario.

What you should do
  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

