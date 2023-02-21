Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/deena-brand-falooda-drinks-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Deena

: Deena Product : Falooda Drinks

: Falooda Drinks Companies: Gateway Inc.

Gateway Inc. Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

: Food – Allergen – Milk Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)

Beverages (Non-alcoholic) What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive. Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Deena Falooda Drink with

Banana 290 ml 8 859032 710157 PIA2202015H/05

JUNE 2025 Deena Falooda Drink with

Mango 290 ml 8 859032 710133 PIA2202015H/02

JUNE 2025 Deena Falooda Drink with

Melon 290 ml 8 859032 710140 PIA2202015H/03

JUNE 2025 Deena Falooda Drink with

Rose 290 ml 8 859032 710126 PIA2202015H/04

JUNE 2025

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]