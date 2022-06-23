Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Crave Stevia brand Dark All Natural Chocolate recalled due to undeclared milk
Jun 23, 2022, 20:24 ET
2022-06-23
Summary
- Brand(s): Crave Stevia
- Product: Dark All Natural Chocolate
- Companies: Big Venture Sales Ltd.
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
- Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
- What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Crave Stevia
|
Dark All Natural
|
85 g
|
8 84063 00085 2
|
Best Before 09/23
091722
Issue
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may contain milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia and Ontario, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. It has also been sold online.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, Big Venture Sales Ltd., Telephone: 778-762-0888, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
