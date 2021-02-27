Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Co-op Gold Pure brand Almond Butter - Crunchy Roasted recalled due to undeclared cashew

Product photos are available at: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1614449737362/1614449742465

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Federated Co-operatives Ltd. is recalling Co-op Gold Pure brand Almond Butter – Crunchy Roasted from the marketplace because it may contain cashew which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to cashew should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Co-op Gold Pure Almond Butter – Crunchy Roasted 500 g 0 57316 16814 6 LOT# 200276 Best Before 30 MAY 2021

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to cashew, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

