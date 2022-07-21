Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain Zabiha Halal brand and Maple Lodge Farms brand Chicken Wiener products recalled due to undeclared pea protein
Jul 21, 2022, 20:31 ET
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-zabiha-halal-brand-and-maple-lodge-farms-brand-chicken-wiener-products
OTTAWA, ON, July 21, 2022 /CNW/ -
- Brand(s): Zabiha Halal and Maple Lodge Farms
- Products: Certain Chicken Wiener products
- Companies: Maple Lodge Farms Ltd.
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Other
- Category: Meat and poultry (Processed, Frozen)
- What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 2
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Zabiha Halal
|
Original Chicken Wieners
|
450 g
|
0 67714 00203 4
|
All Best Before dates from
|
Maple Lodge Farms
|
Original Chicken Wieners
|
450 g
|
0 67714 00001 6
|
All Best Before dates from
|
Zabiha Halal
|
Corn Dog
|
1 kg
|
0 67714 00838 8
|
LOT 16522 (BBD 2023 06 14)
LOT 16422 (BBD 2023 06 13)
LOT 13622 (BBD 2023 05 16)
LOT 12922 (BBD 2023 05 09)
LOT 12622 (BBD 2023 05 06)
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain pea protein which is not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold nationally.
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.
There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Maple Lodge Farms Ltd., Website: https://maplelodgefarms.com/, Telephone: 1-888-664-4444, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
