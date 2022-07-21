Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain Zabiha Halal brand and Maple Lodge Farms brand Chicken Wiener products recalled due to undeclared pea protein

News provided by

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Jul 21, 2022, 20:31 ET

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-zabiha-halal-brand-and-maple-lodge-farms-brand-chicken-wiener-products

OTTAWA, ON, July 21, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary
  • Brand(s): Zabiha Halal and Maple Lodge Farms
  • Products: Certain Chicken Wiener products
  • Companies: Maple Lodge Farms Ltd.
  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Other
  • Category: Meat and poultry (Processed, Frozen)
  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 2
Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Zabiha Halal

Original Chicken Wieners

450 g   

0 67714 00203 4

All Best Before dates from
2022.JN.30 up to and
including 2022.SE.28

Maple Lodge Farms   

Original Chicken Wieners   

450 g

0 67714 00001 6

All Best Before dates from
2022.JN.30 up to and
including 2022.SE.28

Zabiha Halal

Corn Dog

1 kg

0 67714 00838 8

LOT 16522 (BBD 2023 06 14)   

LOT 16422 (BBD 2023 06 13)

LOT 13622 (BBD 2023 05 16)

LOT 12922 (BBD 2023 05 09)

LOT 12622 (BBD 2023 05 06)
Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain pea protein which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

What you should do
  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Maple Lodge Farms Ltd., Website: https://maplelodgefarms.com/, Telephone: 1-888-664-4444, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)