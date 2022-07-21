Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain Zabiha Halal brand and Maple Lodge Farms brand Chicken Wiener products recalled due to undeclared pea protein

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-zabiha-halal-brand-and-maple-lodge-farms-brand-chicken-wiener-products

OTTAWA, ON, July 21, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Zabiha Halal and Maple Lodge Farms

: Zabiha Halal and Maple Lodge Farms Products : Certain Chicken Wiener products

: Certain Chicken Wiener products Companies: Maple Lodge Farms Ltd.

Maple Lodge Farms Ltd. Issue : Food – Allergen – Other

: Food – Allergen – Other Category: Meat and poultry (Processed, Frozen)

Meat and poultry (Processed, Frozen) What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive. Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Zabiha Halal Original Chicken Wieners 450 g 0 67714 00203 4 All Best Before dates from

2022.JN.30 up to and

including 2022.SE.28 Maple Lodge Farms Original Chicken Wieners 450 g 0 67714 00001 6 All Best Before dates from

2022.JN.30 up to and

including 2022.SE.28 Zabiha Halal Corn Dog 1 kg 0 67714 00838 8 LOT 16522 (BBD 2023 06 14) LOT 16422 (BBD 2023 06 13) LOT 13622 (BBD 2023 05 16) LOT 12922 (BBD 2023 05 09) LOT 12622 (BBD 2023 05 06)

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain pea protein which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Maple Lodge Farms Ltd., Website: https://maplelodgefarms.com/, Telephone: 1-888-664-4444, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]