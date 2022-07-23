Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain That's it. brand Dark Chocolate Truffles recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-s-it-brand-dark-chocolate-truffles-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

Summary

Brand(s) : That's it.

: That's it. Product : Dark Chocolate Truffles

: Dark Chocolate Truffles Companies: UNFI Canada Inc.

UNFI Canada Inc. Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

: Food – Allergen – Milk Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive. Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes That's it. Dark Chocolate Fig Truffles 100 g 8 50013 71693 7 All codes where milk is not declared on the label That's it. Dark Chocolate Date Truffles 100 g 8 50013 71690 6 All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

