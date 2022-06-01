Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain Rico 'n Lalo brand and Mini Lalo brand frozen bars recalled due to undeclared milk and sulphites
Jun 01, 2022, 23:26 ET
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-rico-n-lalo-brand-and-mini-lalo-brand-frozen-bars-recalled-due-undeclared-milk
OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ -
- Brand(s): Rico 'n Lalo, Mini Lalo
- Product: Certain frozen bars
- Companies: Eclectic Food Services Inc.
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk, Sulphites
- Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
- What to do: If you have an allergy to milk or a sensitivity to sulphites, do not consume the recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Hazard classification: Class 1
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Rico 'n Lalo
|
Coconut Chocolate Frozen Bars
|
4 x 80 mL
|
8 98612 00019 4
|
All packages sold up to and including June 1, 2022 where milk and sulphites are not declared on the label
|
Mini Lalo
|
Variety Pack Frozen Bars - Raspberry, Mango, Coconut Chocolate
|
6 x 35 mL
|
8 98612 00040 8
|
All packages sold up to and including June 1, 2022 where milk and sulphites are not declared on the label
Eclectic Food Services Inc. is recalling the affected products from the marketplace because they may contain milk and sulphites which are not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia and Yukon and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
- Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
- If you have an allergy to milk or a sensitivity to sulphites, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.
There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Eclectic Food Services Inc., Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article