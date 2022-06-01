Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain Rico 'n Lalo brand and Mini Lalo brand frozen bars recalled due to undeclared milk and sulphites

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-rico-n-lalo-brand-and-mini-lalo-brand-frozen-bars-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Rico 'n Lalo, Mini Lalo

: Rico 'n Lalo, Mini Lalo Product : Certain frozen bars

: Certain frozen bars Companies: Eclectic Food Services Inc.

Eclectic Food Services Inc. Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk, Sulphites

: Food – Allergen – Milk, Sulphites Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners What to do : If you have an allergy to milk or a sensitivity to sulphites, do not consume the recalled products

: If you have an allergy to milk or a sensitivity to sulphites, do not consume the recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Hazard classification: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Rico 'n Lalo Coconut Chocolate Frozen Bars 4 x 80 mL 8 98612 00019 4 All packages sold up to and including June 1, 2022 where milk and sulphites are not declared on the label Mini Lalo Variety Pack Frozen Bars - Raspberry, Mango, Coconut Chocolate 6 x 35 mL 8 98612 00040 8 All packages sold up to and including June 1, 2022 where milk and sulphites are not declared on the label

Issue

Eclectic Food Services Inc. is recalling the affected products from the marketplace because they may contain milk and sulphites which are not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia and Yukon and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

If you have an allergy to milk or a sensitivity to sulphites, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Eclectic Food Services Inc., Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]