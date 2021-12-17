Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain Goodfood brand Pesto Radiatore recalled due to undeclared cashew
Dec 17, 2021, 21:16 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Brand: Goodfood
- Product: Pesto Radiatore with Oven-Roasted Tomatoes & Broccoli
- Companies: Goodfood Market Corp.
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Tree nut
- Category: Multiple food item
- What to do: If you have an allergy to cashew do not consume the recalled products
- Audience: General public
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Goodfood
|
Pesto Radiatore
with Oven-Roasted Tomatoes & Broccoli (S30)
|
922 g
|
None
|
R362S30
Delivered between December 11, 2021 and December 16, 2021
|
Goodfood
|
Pesto Radiatore
with Oven-Roasted Tomatoes & Broccoli (D30)
|
1.84 kg
|
None
|
R362D30
Delivered between December 11, 2021 and December 16, 2021
Issue
Goodfood Market Corp. is recalling certain Goodfood brand Pesto Radiatore from the marketplace because it contains cashew which is not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
- If you have an allergy to cashew, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Background
This recall was triggered by consumer complaints.
There have been reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Goodfood Market Corp., 1-855-515-5191; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
