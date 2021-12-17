Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain Goodfood brand Pesto Radiatore recalled due to undeclared cashew

Summary

  • Brand: Goodfood
  • Product: Pesto Radiatore with Oven-Roasted Tomatoes & Broccoli
  • Companies: Goodfood Market Corp.
  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Tree nut
  • Category: Multiple food item
  • What to do: If you have an allergy to cashew do not consume the recalled products
  • Audience: General public

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Goodfood

Pesto Radiatore

with Oven-Roasted Tomatoes & Broccoli (S30)

922 g

None

R362S30

 

Delivered between December 11, 2021 and December 16, 2021

Goodfood

Pesto Radiatore

with Oven-Roasted Tomatoes & Broccoli (D30)

1.84 kg

None

R362D30

 

Delivered between December 11, 2021 and December 16, 2021

Issue

Goodfood Market Corp. is recalling certain Goodfood brand Pesto Radiatore from the marketplace because it contains cashew which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
  • If you have an allergy to cashew, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by consumer complaints.

There have been reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

