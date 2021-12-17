Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain Goodfood brand Pesto Radiatore recalled due to undeclared cashew

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand : Goodfood

: Goodfood Product : Pesto Radiatore with Oven-Roasted Tomatoes & Broccoli

: Pesto Radiatore with Oven-Roasted Tomatoes & Broccoli Companies: Goodfood Market Corp.

Goodfood Market Corp. Issue : Food – Allergen – Tree nut

: Food – Allergen – Tree nut Category: Multiple food item

Multiple food item What to do : If you have an allergy to cashew do not consume the recalled products

: If you have an allergy to cashew do not consume the recalled products Audience: General public

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Goodfood Pesto Radiatore with Oven-Roasted Tomatoes & Broccoli (S30) 922 g None R362S30 Delivered between December 11, 2021 and December 16, 2021 Goodfood Pesto Radiatore with Oven-Roasted Tomatoes & Broccoli (D30) 1.84 kg None R362D30 Delivered between December 11, 2021 and December 16, 2021

Issue

Goodfood Market Corp. is recalling certain Goodfood brand Pesto Radiatore from the marketplace because it contains cashew which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

If you have an allergy to cashew, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by consumer complaints.

There have been reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

