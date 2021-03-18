Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain Dwarf Stars brand Pumpkin Seed Butter Cups Dark Chocolate recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3cL5olX

OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Fork Food Co. Ltd. is recalling certain Dwarf Stars brand Pumpkin Seed Butter Cups Dark Chocolate from the marketplace because it may contain milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold nationally.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Dwarf Stars Pumpkin Seed Butter Cups Dark Chocolate 42 g 627987 024913 HA 456 Sell by 07.21

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, The Fork Food Co. Ltd.: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

