Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain Dwarf Stars brand Pumpkin Seed Butter Cups Dark Chocolate recalled due to undeclared milk
Mar 18, 2021, 21:58 ET
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3cL5olX
OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Fork Food Co. Ltd. is recalling certain Dwarf Stars brand Pumpkin Seed Butter Cups Dark Chocolate from the marketplace because it may contain milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold nationally.
Recalled product
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Dwarf Stars
|
Pumpkin Seed Butter Cups Dark Chocolate
|
42 g
|
627987 024913
|
HA 456 Sell by 07.21
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to milk do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, The Fork Food Co. Ltd.: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article