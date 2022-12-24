OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-alpha-brand-plant-based-breakfast-sandwiches-and-burritos-recalled-due

Summary

Brand(s) : alpha

: alpha Product : Certain Plant-based Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos

: Certain Plant-based Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos Companies: Miso Brothers , Inc. dba Alpha Foods

, Inc. dba Alpha Foods Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

: Food – Allergen – Milk Category: Other

Other What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive

: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes alpha Plant-based Breakfast

Sandwich - Meatless Chorizo 156 g 8 10070 35038 3 LOT: 121521MSS

EXP: 12/15/2023 LOT: 121521SCS

EXP: 12/15/2023 alpha Plant-based Breakfast

Sandwich - Meatless Sausage 156 g 8 10070 35037 6 LOT: 021422MSS

EXP: 02/14/2024 alpha Plant-based Burrito - Mexicali 142 g 8 10070 35040 6 LOT: 110221MB

EXP: 11/02/2023 alpha Plant-based Breakfast Burrito -

Meatless Sausage Scramble 156 g 8 10070 35039 0 LOT: 021622OBB

EXP: 02/16/2024

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Company information: Alpha Foods, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]