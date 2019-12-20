Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain 365 Everyday Value brand Dark Chocolate Sandwich Crèmes recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1576893157218/1576893163240

OTTAWA, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Whole Foods Market is recalling certain 365 Everyday Value brand Dark Chocolate Sandwich Crèmes from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold from Whole Foods Market locations in Ontario and may have been sold nationally through Internet sales.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes 365 Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Crèmes 220g 0 99482 47605 2 All Best By dates up to and including May 1, 2020. 365 Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Sandwich Crèmes 220g 0 99482 47606 9 All Best By dates up to and including May 9, 2020.

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or consumers should contact the store where the recalled products were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Whole Foods Market: 1-844-936-8255, Media: Betsy Harden: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

