Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Cavendish Farms brand Classic Hash Brown Patties and no name brand Potato Patties recalled due to undeclared wheat and barley
Mar 12, 2022, 23:51 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 12, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Brand(s): Cavendish Farms, no name
- Products: Classic Hash Brown Patties, Potato Patties
- Companies: Cavendish Farms Corporation
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Gluten, Wheat
- Category: Other
- What to do: If you have an allergy to wheat or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Hazard classification: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Cavendish Farms
|
Classic Hash
|
1.2 kg
|
0 56210 26106 9
|
BB/MA 2024 FE 14
|
no name
|
Potato Patties
|
1.2 kg
|
0 60383 01048 5
|
BB/MA 2023 AU 04 LB
BB/MA 2023 AU 05 LB
BB/MA 2023 AU 06 LB
Issue
Cavendish Farms Corporation is recalling Cavendish Farms brand Classic Hash Brown Patties and no name brand Potato Patties from the marketplace because they contain wheat which is not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
- If you have an allergy to wheat or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
- Learn more about common food allergies
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
