Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Cappola brand Genoa Salami recalled due to undeclared milk and wheat Français
Nov 04, 2022, 17:17 ET
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/cappola-brand-genoa-salami-recalled-due-undeclared-milk-and-wheat
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Brand(s): Cappola
- Product: Genoa Salami
- Companies: Maple Leaf Foods
- Issue:
Food – Allergen – Gluten
Food – Allergen – Milk
Food – Allergen – Wheat
- Category: Meat and poultry (Processed)
- What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive. Do not consume the recalled product if you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders.
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Cappola
|
Genoa Salami
|
175 g
|
0 63100 15111 9
|
Best Before 23JA03, 23JA04, and
Issue
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk and wheat which are not declared on the label.
The recalled product has been sold nationally.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- If you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Maple Leaf Foods: Telephone: 1-800-268-3708, Cappola: Telephone: 1-800-340-6579; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article