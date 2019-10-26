Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Bavarian Premium Meats brand Headcheese recalled due to undeclared mustard

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2pepYXf

OTTAWA, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Bavarian Link Meat Products Ltd. (EST. 598) is recalling Bavarian Premium Meats brand Headcheese from the marketplace because it contains mustard which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to mustard should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario and Quebec.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Additional Info Bavarian Premium Meats Headcheese Variable (~5-6 kg) 6 25787 00501 9 All codes where mustard is not declared on the label This product was sold clerk-served from deli counters with or without a label or coding. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer.

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to mustard, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

