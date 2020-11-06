Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Bake My Day brand Chicken Pot Pie recalled due to undeclared egg
Nov 06, 2020, 14:22 ET
Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1604685020121/1604685026064
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Bake My Day Gluten-Free Bakeries Ltd. is recalling Bake My Day brand Chicken Pot Pie from the marketplace because it contains egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in British Columbia.
Recalled product
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Bake My Day
|
Chicken Pot Pie
|
None
|
None
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
Background
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.
