Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Apetito HFS brand and Heart to Home Meals brand meatball products recalled due to undeclared egg, milk, and wheat
Feb 03, 2023, 13:30 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ -
- Brand(s): Apetito HFS, Heart to Home Meals
- Product: Meatball products
- Companies: Apetito HFS Limited
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Egg, Gluten, Milk, Wheat
- Category: Multiple food item
- What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive. Do not consume the recalled products if you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders.
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Undeclared Allergen
|
Apetito HFS
|
Meatballs in Gravy
|
329 g
|
None
|
23 DE 22
|
Egg, Wheat
|
Apetito HFS
|
Meatballs and Peppers
|
337 g
|
None
|
23 DE 12
23 DE 20
|
Egg, Wheat
|
Heart to Home Meals
|
Honey Garlic Meatballs
|
318 g
|
None
|
23 NO 29
24 JA 09
|
Egg, Milk
|
Heart to Home Meals
|
Spaghetti and Meatballs
|
356 g
|
None
|
23 DE 19
|
Egg, Milk
|
Heart to Home Meals
|
Sweet and Sour Meatballs
|
305 g
|
None
|
23 NO 29
|
Egg, Milk
|
Heart to Home Meals
|
Meatballs in Mushroom Sauce
|
364 g
|
None
|
23 DE 01
24 JA 10
|
Egg, Milk, Wheat
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain egg, milk, and wheat which are not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- If you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Apetito HFS Limited, Nigel Richards, President, Telephone: 613-834-3368, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
