Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Apetito HFS brand and Heart to Home Meals brand meatball products recalled due to undeclared egg, milk, and wheat Français

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Feb 03, 2023, 13:30 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ -

Summary
  • Brand(s): Apetito HFS, Heart to Home Meals
  • Product: Meatball products
  • Companies: Apetito HFS Limited
  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Egg, Gluten, Milk, Wheat
  • Category: Multiple food item
  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive. Do not consume the recalled products if you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders.
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Undeclared Allergen

Apetito HFS

Meatballs in Gravy

329 g

None

23 DE 22

Egg, Wheat

Apetito HFS

Meatballs and Peppers

337 g

None

23 DE 12

23 DE 20

Egg, Wheat

Heart to Home Meals

Honey Garlic Meatballs

318 g

None

23 NO 29

24 JA 09

Egg, Milk

Heart to Home Meals

Spaghetti and Meatballs

356 g

None

23 DE 19

Egg, Milk

Heart to Home Meals

Sweet and Sour Meatballs

305 g

None

23 NO 29

Egg, Milk

Heart to Home Meals

Meatballs in Mushroom Sauce

364 g

None

23 DE 01

24 JA 10

Egg, Milk, Wheat
Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain egg, milk, and wheat which are not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

What you should do
  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • If you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Apetito HFS Limited, Nigel Richards, President, Telephone: 613-834-3368, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)