Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich - Meatless Sausage recalled due to undeclared milk
Dec 16, 2022, 19:52 ET
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/alpha-brand-plant-based-breakfast-sandwich-meatless-sausage-recalled-due-undeclared-0
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -
- Brand(s): alpha
- Product: Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich – Meatless Sausage
- Companies: Miso Brothers, Inc. dba Alpha Foods
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
- Category: Other
- What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
alpha
|
Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich – Meatless Sausage
|
156 g
|
8 10070 35037 6
|
LOT: 020722MSS EXP: 02/07/2024
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled product has been sold nationally.
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
- Learn more about common food allergies
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media, Company information, Alpha Foods, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
