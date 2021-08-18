Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Abo Anwar brand Namoura recalled due to undeclared sesame, cashews and wheat
Aug 18, 2021, 19:10 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Abo Anwar Bakery & Sweets is recalling Abo Anwar brand Namoura from the marketplace because it contains sesame, cashews and wheat which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to sesame, cashews or wheat or who have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Ontario at various Rabba Fine Foods stores.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Abo Anwar
|
Namoura
|
approx. 250 g
|
0 64776 11139 1
|
All codes which
|
Abo Anwar
|
Namoura (L)
|
approx. 700 g
|
0 64776 11170 4
|
All codes which
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to sesame, cashews or wheat or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
Background
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media, Company information, Abo Anwar Bakery Inc., Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
