Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - 3Fish brand Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) and Tilapia Soup with Pickled Vegetables recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/3fish-brand-sauerkraut-fish-szechuan-style-and-tilapia-soup-pickled-vegetables

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : 3Fish

: 3Fish Product : Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) and Tilapia Soup with Pickled Vegetables

: Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) and Tilapia Soup with Pickled Vegetables Companies: Frobisher International Enterprises Ltd.

Frobisher International Enterprises Ltd. Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

: Food – Allergen – Milk Category: Fish and seafood (Frozen)

Fish and seafood (Frozen) What to do : If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products

: If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes 3Fish Sauerkraut Fish

(Szechuan Style) 400 g 8 74718 00529 5 All codes that do not

declare milk on the label 3Fish Tilapia Soup with

Pickled Vegetables 400 g 8 74718 00534 9 All codes that do not

declare milk on the label

Issue

Frobisher International Enterprises Ltd. is recalling 3Fish brand Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) and Tilapia Soup with Pickled Vegetables from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia.

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

