Food Recall Warning - AlBurj brand Tahina and Halawa recalled due to Salmonella
Nov 11, 2021, 22:34 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/alburj-brand-tahina-and-halawa-recalled-due-salmonella-0
Summary
- Brand(s): AlBurj
- Product: Tahina and halawa
- Companies: Jabbour Export/Import Ltd.
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
- Category: Nuts, grains, and seeds; Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
- What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products
- Audience: General public, Hotels, restaurants and institutions
- Hazard classification: Class 2
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
AlBurj (Arabic
characters only)
|
Tahina
|
800g
|
6217000020646
|
All codes up
including:
P: 06/2021
|
AlBurj
|
Tahina
|
18kg
|
6217000020646
|
All codes up
to and
including:
P: 06/2021
|
AlBurj (Arabic
characters only)
|
Halawa Original
(Arabic characters
only)
|
800g
|
6217000020172
|
All codes up
to and
including:
P: 06/2021
|
AlBurj (Arabic
characters only)
|
Halawa Pistachio
Extra (Arabic
characters only)
|
800g
|
6217000020677
|
All codes up
to and
including:
P: 06/2021
|
AlBurj (Arabic
characters only)
|
Halawa Pistachio
(Arabic characters only)
|
800g
|
6217000020486
|
All codes up
to and including:
P: 06/2021
Issue
Jabbour Export/Import Ltd. is recalling AlBurj brand Tahina and Halawa from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled products have been sold in Alberta.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
- Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment
- Do not consume the recalled products
- Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Learn more:
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
