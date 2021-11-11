Food Recall Warning - AlBurj brand Tahina and Halawa recalled due to Salmonella

Nov 11, 2021

Summary

  • Brand(s): AlBurj
  • Product: Tahina and halawa
  • Companies: Jabbour Export/Import Ltd.
  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
  • Category: Nuts, grains, and seeds; Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products
  • Audience: General public, Hotels, restaurants and institutions
  • Hazard classification: Class 2

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

AlBurj (Arabic

characters only)

Tahina

800g

6217000020646

All codes up
to and

including:

P: 06/2021

AlBurj

 

Tahina

18kg

6217000020646

All codes up

to and

including:

P: 06/2021

AlBurj (Arabic

characters only)

Halawa Original

(Arabic characters

only)

800g

6217000020172

All codes up

to and

including:

P: 06/2021

AlBurj (Arabic

characters only)

Halawa Pistachio

Extra (Arabic

characters only)

800g

6217000020677

 

All codes up

to and

including:

P: 06/2021

AlBurj (Arabic

characters only)

Halawa Pistachio

(Arabic characters only)

800g

6217000020486

All codes up

to and including:

P: 06/2021

Issue

Jabbour Export/Import Ltd. is recalling AlBurj brand Tahina and Halawa from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Alberta.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment
  • Do not consume the recalled products
  • Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

