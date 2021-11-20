Product photos are available: https://bit.ly/30G4m93

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : AlBurj

: AlBurj Product : Halawa Pistachio Extra

: Halawa Pistachio Extra Companies: Fandi Import Export Ltd.

Fandi Import Export Ltd. Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

: Food – Microbial contamination – Category: Nuts, grains, and seeds

Nuts, grains, and seeds What to do : Do not consume the recalled products

: Do not consume the recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Hazard classification: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes AlBurj (Arabic characters only) Halawa Pistachio Extra (Arabic characters only) 400 g 6 217000 020219 P: 04/2021 E: 03/2022 P: 05/2021 E: 04/2022 AlBurj (Arabic characters only) Halawa Pistachio Extra (Arabic characters only) 800 g 6 217000 020677 P: 05/2021 E: 04/2022

Issue

Fandi Import Export Ltd. is recalling AlBurj brand Halawa Pistachio Extra from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Alberta.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

Do not consume the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

